Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) was up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.24. Approximately 464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.20 million and a PE ratio of -50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 9.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.79.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

