WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Trading 1.8% Higher

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.
WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.
WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund
