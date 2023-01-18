WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Trading 1.8% Higher

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Further Reading

