Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Shares Up 0.1%

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56. 3,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 1,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Viveon Health Acquisition Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viveon Health Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viveon Health Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) by 460.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,160 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.66% of Viveon Health Acquisition worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viveon Health Acquisition Company Profile

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

