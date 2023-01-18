Future Health ESG (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Trading Down 1%

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

