Future Health ESG (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Trading Down 1%

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
Future Health ESG Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.
Future Health ESG Company Profile
Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Future Health ESG (FHLTU)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Future Health ESG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Health ESG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.