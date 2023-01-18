OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Shares Up 3.1%

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 6,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 14,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

OMNIQ Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.01 million during the quarter. OMNIQ had a negative return on equity of 814.80% and a negative net margin of 11.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OMNIQ by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in OMNIQ in the third quarter valued at $60,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in OMNIQ in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OMNIQ during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

