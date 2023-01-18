OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Shares Up 3.1%

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 6,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 14,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.19.
OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.01 million during the quarter. OMNIQ had a negative return on equity of 814.80% and a negative net margin of 11.50%.
OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.
