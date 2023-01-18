Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Trading Down 3.3%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.69. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 73,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.
Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 668.17% and a negative return on equity of 120.72%. On average, analysts predict that Tivic Health Systems, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.
