Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. 732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 13,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Miromatrix Medical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Miromatrix Medical Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Miromatrix Medical ( NASDAQ:MIRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Miromatrix Medical had a negative return on equity of 65.37% and a negative net margin of 91,903.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Miromatrix Medical Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 429,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 256,744 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 271,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 167,001 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

