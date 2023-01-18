Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading 0.2% Higher

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 4.29% of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

