Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.78 and last traded at 0.75. Approximately 7,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 24,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.72.

Imperium Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.82 and its 200-day moving average is 1.30.

About Imperium Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household furnishing products and accessories. The company operates through six segments: Game Publishing, Cloud Computing and Data Storage, Esports, Household Products, Property Investment, and Money Lending. It produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.