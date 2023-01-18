DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL) Shares Up 0%

DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.43. 3,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.
DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74.
