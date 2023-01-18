Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Shares Down 0.1%

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Swiftmerge Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 2,004,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

