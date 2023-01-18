Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Shares Up 1.4%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.73 and last traded at C$9.67. Approximately 47,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 87,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.54.

Nomad Royalty Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The stock has a market cap of C$594.41 million and a P/E ratio of 967.00.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

