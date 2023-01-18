Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Spark Power Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Spark Power Group Company Profile



Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

