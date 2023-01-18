Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDOGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.41. 2,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 214,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the first quarter worth $6,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy in the first quarter worth $570,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy in the third quarter worth $135,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

