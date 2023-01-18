MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Shares Up 6.3%

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.
About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.
