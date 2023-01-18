Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Stock Price Down 5%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

KHOTF has been the subject of several research reports. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kahoot! ASA from 29.00 to 33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised Kahoot! ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SEB Equities cut Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

