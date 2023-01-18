Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 525 ($6.41) and last traded at GBX 513.75 ($6.27). Approximately 37,496 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 14,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512.50 ($6.25).

Elixirr International Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 509.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 582.52. The stock has a market cap of £244.79 million and a P/E ratio of 2,304.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Simon Retter acquired 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £64,998.15 ($79,314.40).

Elixirr International Company Profile

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers creative, marketing, and self-funded transformation services. The company offers its services for various industries, such as automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

