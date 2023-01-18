Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Trading Up 1%

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) was up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.95 and last traded at C$8.82. Approximately 25,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 121,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.73.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$640.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.17). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.