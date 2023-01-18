Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. 5,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 11,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Captor Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.
About Captor Capital
Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.
