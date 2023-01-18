Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.25 and last traded at $34.25. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

Dacotah Banks Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82.

About Dacotah Banks

(Get Rating)

Dacotah Banks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing, and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

