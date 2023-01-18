Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Fury Gold Mines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,871,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 66,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

