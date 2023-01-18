Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Fury Gold Mines Trading Up 4.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.76.
Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines
About Fury Gold Mines
Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.