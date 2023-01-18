Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Nuvera Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

