VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Trading Down 4.7%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 24,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,859,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 898.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

About VYNE Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.