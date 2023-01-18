VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Trading Down 4.7%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 24,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,859,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.30.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 898.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.
