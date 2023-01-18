Novus Capital (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) Shares Up 9.3%

Novus Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:NOVSU – Get Rating) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.75. 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.
Novus Capital Trading Up 9.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75.
