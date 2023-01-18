Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Shares Up 5.6%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 257,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 380,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Aqua Power Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

