Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Trading Down 16.7%

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) shares were down 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 9,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Generation Hemp Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Generation Hemp

(Get Rating)

Generation Hemp, Inc provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.