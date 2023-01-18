Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading Down 2.2%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.78. 26,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

