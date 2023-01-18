Vistas Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Trading Up 11.9%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU – Get Rating) rose 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 20,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 4,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Vistas Media Acquisition Stock Up 11.9 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.
About Vistas Media Acquisition
Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vistas Media Acquisition (VMACU)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.