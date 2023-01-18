Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.41

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.41 and traded as low as $16.30. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 700 shares traded.
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $54.56 million during the quarter.
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
