Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.41

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.41 and traded as low as $16.30. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $54.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.