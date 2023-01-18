TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.75

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.75 and traded as low as C$12.56. TransAlta shares last traded at C$12.63, with a volume of 230,024 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

TransAlta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.74. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$929.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 112,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total value of C$1,345,030.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,369,566.68.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading

