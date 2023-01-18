Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.76. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 19,046 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 930,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,673,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.