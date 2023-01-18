Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.89

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.89 and traded as low as $30.15. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 533 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

