Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 40,506 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 671% compared to the average volume of 5,254 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 778.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 158.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

