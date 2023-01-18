Halliburton Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 32,253 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 61% compared to the typical volume of 20,012 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,186 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

