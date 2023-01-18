ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 95,310 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 20% compared to the typical volume of 79,489 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after buying an additional 8,714,147 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,747,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 439,091 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,032,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 97,146 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 853,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 642,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 512,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 10.0 %

BITO stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.