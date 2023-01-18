Hut 8 Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 18,340 call options on the company. This is an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,551 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth about $3,697,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth about $2,956,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10,549.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,363,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 454,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 16.5 %

NASDAQ HUT opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $405.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The company had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

HUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.