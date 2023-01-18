Genius Brands International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,955 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the average daily volume of 1,885 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNUS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $4,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genius Brands International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,122 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Brands International in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Genius Brands International by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 374,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 364,006 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genius Brands International Stock Down 4.8 %
GNUS opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. Genius Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.91.
Genius Brands International Company Profile
Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.
