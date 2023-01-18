Investors Buy Large Volume of Flex Call Options (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,373 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 116% compared to the average volume of 2,021 call options.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flex has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,074. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Flex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Flex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Flex by 1.2% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Flex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Flex by 1.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

