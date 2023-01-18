Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,985 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,287% compared to the average daily volume of 648 put options.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

BBAI opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.76. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 139.45% and a negative return on equity of 383.61%. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $2,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

