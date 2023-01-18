Investors Buy Large Volume of JD.com Call Options (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 54,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 14% compared to the typical volume of 47,708 call options.
JD.com Trading Down 5.7 %
NASDAQ JD opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.30 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
