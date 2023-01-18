Spirit AeroSystems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,826 put options on the company. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical volume of 2,227 put options.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.