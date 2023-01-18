Spirit AeroSystems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,826 put options on the company. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical volume of 2,227 put options.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $53.31.
SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
