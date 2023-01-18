Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bit Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,636 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 137% compared to the average daily volume of 1,536 call options.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BTBT opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Bit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 4.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,709,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,407,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 670,658 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 443,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 324,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 254,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bit Digital Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

