South Pacific Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SPB)

South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,277 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,657 put options.

South Pacific Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of South Pacific Resources stock opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. South Pacific Resources has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Get South Pacific Resources alerts:

South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.56). South Pacific Resources had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that South Pacific Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Pacific Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. South Pacific Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPB. StockNews.com raised South Pacific Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered South Pacific Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of South Pacific Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Pacific Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of South Pacific Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of South Pacific Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,540,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Pacific Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About South Pacific Resources

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Pacific Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Pacific Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.