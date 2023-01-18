Avaya Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 33,755 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 337% compared to the typical volume of 7,717 put options.

Avaya Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13. Avaya has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avaya

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avaya by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 127,065 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Avaya by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 711,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 404,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Avaya by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Avaya by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

