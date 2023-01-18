Mullen Automotive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 62,660 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 105% compared to the average volume of 30,571 call options.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 16.0 %

Shares of MULN stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MULN. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

