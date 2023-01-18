Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Arrival Put Options (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,759 put options on the company. This is an increase of 152% compared to the average daily volume of 5,061 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen lowered shares of Arrival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Arrival alerts:

Arrival Price Performance

ARVL stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Arrival has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $6.56.

Institutional Trading of Arrival

Arrival ( NASDAQ:ARVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Arrival by 704.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 45,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 39,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arrival by 51.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrival Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.