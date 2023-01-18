Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Shares Up 9.5%

Farmers Edge Inc. (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Several research firms recently commented on FMEGF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Farmers Edge from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Farmers Edge from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

