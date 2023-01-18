Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Shares Up 9.5%

Farmers Edge Inc. (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on FMEGF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Farmers Edge from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Farmers Edge from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Farmers Edge Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.
About Farmers Edge
Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers Edge (FMEGF)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.