Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Alpha Copper Corp. (OTC:ALCUF – Get Rating) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 438,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 299,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Alpha Copper Trading Down 7.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

About Alpha Copper

Alpha Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, copper, and molybdenum properties. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Indata property comprising 16 mineral claims totaling 3,189 hectares located in the northwest of the community of Fort St.

