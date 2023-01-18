Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 44.36 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 44.25 ($0.54). Approximately 580,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 263,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.95 ($0.54).

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £38.79 million and a P/E ratio of -10.61.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

