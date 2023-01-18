Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Shares Up 0.2%

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $17.06. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.